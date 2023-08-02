Government seeks views from coastal communities in County Wexford to decide locations for future offshore wind developments

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has launched a public information and engagement period seeking the views of local South Coast communities to help determine where future offshore wind energy developments may take place. This follows the publication of the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) Proposal last month by Minister Eamon Ryan, which puts forward an initial ‘proposed’ geographical area within which future offshore renewable energy developments could be advanced. The initial proposed geographical area is approximately 8,600 square kilometres in size.

The Department is seeking all views from interested citizens and impacted stakeholders, including: local communities and community organisations, individual local participants or representative bodies from the fishing and seafood sector, environmental organisations, as well as business groups within counties Waterford, Wexford and Cork. The eight-week public information period will run until 26 September and include face-to-face public information events in a number of venues within counties Waterford, Wexford and Cork. Further information relating to these upcoming events will be updated and available on the Department’s website at gov.ie/SouthCoastDMAP

DMAP Proposal Area to be further refined following public engagement and environmental assessment

The establishment of a South Coast DMAP is part of the wider plan-led approach recently adopted by Government to ensure sustainable offshore wind development. What this means in practice is that the State, in cooperation with local communities and with consideration for other maritime activities, including fishing and seafood production, and environmental protection, will determine the appropriate location for offshore wind developments. The marine area of the DMAP proposal will be further refined following this initial eight-week period of public engagement, which will include expert environmental impact assessments and analysis, to assess its suitability for offshore renewable energy development. Following this public information period, a ‘Draft DMAP’ will then be published in autumn 2023, which will identify specific areas for future offshore renewable energy development. The Draft DMAP and accompanying environmental assessments will then undergo a further six-week statutory public consultation period in the autumn, before the Draft DMAP is presented to the Minister for Housing and both houses of the Oireachtas for approval.

Welcoming the start of the public information period, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, said:

“Future offshore wind energy development has the potential to offer enormous economic opportunities for Ireland’s coastal communities, in terms of jobs growth and local community development. This rigorous plan-led approach adopted by Government will also offer the best way to protect local marine environments while also boosting local community development.

“I strongly encourage all interested citizens, local communities, and various groups involved in existing maritime activities, including fishing and seafood production, throughout the South Coast to engage in public participation opportunities that will contribute to establishment of the South Coast DMAP over the coming months.”

Further information on the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) Proposal is available on gov.ie/SouthCoastDMAP