Wexford trainer responds to calls to ban horse racing in Ireland

Animal rights groups have called for a ban on horse racing in Ireland – these calls come as the annual Galway Races Festival got underway in Ballybrit on Monday.

PETA says around 240 horses have been killed in racing in Ireland in the last two years.

Wexford Horse Trainer Paul Nolan, who has two horses running in tonight’s Galway Races, has invited campaigners to visit his yard to see how well the horses are treated.

“They are more than welcome to come to most doors of any trainer in Ireland, so I don’t know what mask they are hiding behind. I don’t know where they are coming from trying to call off Horse Racing in Ireland – it creates so much employment and the animals are treated so well. Its hurtful and frustrating for us to hear this kind of stuff.”