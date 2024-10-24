Hailey Doran Named Wexford Finalist in Right at Home’s Carer of the Year Awards

Hailey Doran has been recognized as Wexford’s first regional winner and finalist in Right at Home’s Carer of the Year Awards 2024. These awards celebrate the dedication and hard work of care staff who play a vital role in their communities, helping elderly individuals and those with disabilities maintain their independence at home.

Founded in 2020, the awards, presented by Right at Home—an in-home care provider for seniors and adults—aim to honor the essential contributions of carers. Nominations were submitted by clients, their families, colleagues, managers, and supervisors, highlighting the personal impact these caregivers have.

Hailey will compete alongside six other finalists from across Ireland at a special awards ceremony in November, where the National Carer of the Year 2024 will be announced.

Claire Keogh, Care Manager at Right at Home Wexford, expressed her pride in Hailey’s achievement:

“We are thrilled to recognize Hailey’s commitment and dedication to our team. Her reliability and empathy, along with her compassionate approach, have earned her the respect of both her peers and the clients she serves.”

Claire added, “Hailey’s ongoing professional development and dedication to her clients establish her as a leader in home care.”

In response to her nomination, Hailey said, “I’m honored to be nominated for the Carer of the Year award and to represent my team at Right at Home Wexford. This recognition reflects the hard work of so many who contribute behind the scenes. I’m proud to represent all caregivers who invest their hearts into supporting others every day.”

The national winner of Right at Home’s Carer of the Year will be unveiled during an awards ceremony in Athlone on November 8th.

Right at Home operates eight offices across Ireland, including locations in Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Galway, Mayo/Roscommon, and Cork.

For more information about Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.ie.

