Almost 200 approvals in Wexford under vacant and derelict property refurbishment grant scheme

In Wexford, the vacant and derelict property refurbishment grant scheme has seen significant activity, with nearly 200 approvals granted.

So far, €2.3 million has been paid out for the refurbishment of 45 homes.

Since the program’s launch over two years ago, Wexford has received a total of 330 applications and issued 193 approvals, demonstrating a rapid increase in the rate of grant payments as more projects are completed.

Nationally, the scheme has garnered over 10,000 applications, leading to 6,713 approvals and 867 grants issued.

Homeowners can receive up to €70,000 to convert vacant or derelict properties into permanent homes or rental units.

As the program continues, an increasing number of homeowners are expected to complete their renovations and draw down their grant awards, leading to a further uptick in payments.

