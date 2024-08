Two public consultations have been organised this week by Wexford County Council

The public meetings are to discuss the Wexford to Rosslare Strand Greenway & the Rosslare Strand to Rosslare Harbour Greenway

The first takes place today in the Talbot Hotel from 3pm to 7pm for the Wexford to Rosslare Strand Greenway

The second in Rosslare Strand Community centre takes place tomorrow from 3pm – 7pm for the Rosslare Strand to Rosslare Harbour Greenway

People are invited to attend and have their say

Related