Crew on board a yacht rescued off the Rosslare coast

Rosslare Harbour RNLI, Rescue 117 and a fishing boat came to the aid of two crew members on board a yacht that was taking in water in heavy seas.

The yacht was 20 miles off the coast of Rosslare Europort.

The Rosslare Harbour all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.15am following a call from The Irish Coast Guard.

With the assistance of Rescue 117 and the Lucy Lu, the yacht, Shebeen, was located at 10.15am. Given that the vessel was taking water, a decision was made to attach a towline.

The yacht was then brought back safely to Rosslare Europort, arriving at 13.15pm. Both crew members were unharmed.

The lifeboat crew were: Eamonn O’Rourke, Coxswain. Mick Nicholas, Mechanic. Keith Morris. Micheál Ferguson. David McCusker. Mitch Hewitt. Shore crew: Peter Carr.

Speaking following the call out, Alan Murphy, Rosslare Harbour Launch Authority, said: ‘We would like to commend the sailors for raising the alarm when they knew they were in difficulty, that is always the right thing to do and we wish them well. We also want to thank our colleagues in Rescue 117 and the crew of the Lucy Lu. This is another example of excellent cooperation with emergency service colleagues and other vessels at sea in the area. And of course, thanks to our volunteer crew members for effecting a successful service in difficult conditions.’

‘We encourage anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to always go prepared. Check weather and tides before venturing out, carry the right equipment for a safe journey including a means of communication. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity.’ Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

