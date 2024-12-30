Hospital visiting suspended at Wexford General Hospital following outbreaks of Covid19, Influenza and Gastroenteritis

Wexford General Hospital is closed to visitors from today (Monday Dec. 30th) following a number of outbreaks of Acute Infectious Gastroenteritis, Covid19 and Influenza throughout the hospital.

The HSE say that due to increased infection control measures required at this time, the hospital will be suspending hospital visiting throughout the hospital, effective immediately.

Visiting to the hospital will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances on compassionate grounds.

Parents accompanying sick children on Gabriel’s Ward, and nominated partners of those giving birth on the Maternity Unit, will be granted access to the hospital over this period.

Children are asked not to visit, and the hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused, and thank the public for their understanding and patience at this time.

