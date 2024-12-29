Christmas Tree Shredding In County Wexford

We’re being encouraged to dispose of our Christmas trees safely, and responsibly.

Although January 5th is commonly regarded as the day to take down the tree, there are a number of locations accepting trees for recycling across the county from January 2nd.

Wexford County Council has arranged the free shredding of Christmas trees at all four recycling centres in Gorey, Enniscorthy, Homestown and New Ross.

In addition to shredding facilities at Redmond Square in Wexford, Kilrane sports and social centre and Bunclody soccer club

