Ballyduff NS and Gaelscoil Inis Corthhaidh to represent Wexford in national art competition

Ballyduff National School and Gaelscoil Inis Corthhaidh have been named County Winners in the annual “Someone Like Me” national art competition.

The two schools will now represent county Wexford at the national awards ceremony on January 28th in Dublin, competing against 50 other schools for the coveted junior and senior titles.

The competition, organised by the National Disability Authority, aims to promote positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities and attracted nearly 2,800 entries this year.

Ballyduff’s entry was a Braille poster by first-class pupil Olivia Whelan while Gaelscoil Inis Corthhaidh’s entry was also a Braille poster created by a fourth-class group.

The event highlights the importance of fostering inclusivity and understanding in schools nationwide.

The Junior County Winning Entry from Ballyduff NS’ 1st Class pupil Olivia Whelan

The Senior County Winning Entry from 4th Class in Gaelscoil Inis Corthhaidh

