House prices in Wexford in the first three months of this year were 5% higher than a year previously.

The average price of a home is now €291,000, according to the latest report by daft.ie

Nationally, the number of houses available to buy across Ireland is the lowest its been in 17 years.

Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report Ronan Lyons spoke to south east radio this morning and said prices are once again rising at an alarming rate here.

Nationally, housing prices rose by an average of 1.8% in the first three months of 2024, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie. The typical listed price nationwide in the first quarter of 2024 was €326,469, 5.8% higher than in the same period a year earlier and 30% higher than at the onset of the covid19 pandemic.

Significant differences in trends across the country persist, with increases in general lower in and close to Dublin. Prices in the capital were 3.2% higher in the first quarter of 2024 than a year previously, while in the rest of Leinster, the increase was 5%. Cork City saw prices rise by 7.3% year-on-year, while Galway city saw an increase of 9.4%. Increases in Waterford and Limerick cities were both just over 10%. Elsewhere, prices in Munster (outside the cities) were 10.9% higher and up 6.7% in Connacht-Ulster in early 2024 compared to a year earlier.

The number of homes available to buy nationwide on March 1st stood at below 10,500. This is down 24% year-on-year and represents a new all-time low for the series which extends back to January 2007. The number of homes to buy currently is just 40% of the 2019 average. The fall in availability affects all major regions of the country and started in mid-2023, after twelve consecutive months of recovering availability following lockdowns

