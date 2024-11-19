HSE looking forward to operation of Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Activity Lodge in Co. Wexford

The HSE has expressed its support for the opening of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Activity Lodge in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, which officially opened last week. Located at the Castle Gardens Retirement Village, the facility is designed specifically for people under 65 in Wexford living with young onset or early-stage dementia. The project, a collaboration between the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, the Wexford Dementia Alliance, and the HSE, received funding support from the Department of Health.

The Activity Lodge offers a range of therapeutic activities co-designed by people living with dementia, including art therapy, music sessions, cognitive exercises, gardening, and social events. It also provides a space for carers to connect and access support, ensuring a comprehensive approach to dementia care.

At the opening ceremony, Emer Finn, an Occupational Therapist with the HSE and Chair of the Wexford Dementia Alliance, highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the facility. She emphasized the importance of focusing on young onset dementia and the empowering impact the Activity Lodge can have on those affected. Sally Veale, a Social Worker with the HSE’s Memory Assessment Support Service, also spoke about the gap in services for those with young onset dementia and praised the Activity Lodge’s focus on social connection, physical exercise, and creative activities, which research shows can help slow dementia progression.

