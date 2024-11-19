Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford Sold for €21 Million

The Clayton Whites Hotel in Wexford has been sold to Neville Hotels for €21 million

Neville Hotels, owned by Seamus Neville, already operates several properties in Ireland, including Druids Glen and the Royal Marine Hotel.

This acquisition marks Neville’s sixth hotel and follows their recent purchase of the Ravenport Resort in Curracloe, with plans to invest further in Clayton Whites Hotel.

Speaking to South East Radio News Company Director Therese Kelly said, “We are delighted to add Whites Hotel in Wexford to our portfolio of hotels. This acquisition marks our sixth hotel for Neville Hotels and we feel this hotel will complement our new property in Curracloe, The Ravenport Resort, very well.

We will continue to run operations as normal and look forward to working with the team in the hotel to ensure its status as one of Wexford Town’s most popular hotels remains.

