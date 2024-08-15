Hundreds of Wexford children on waiting lists to access the care and education

As Budget 2025 approaches and many Early Years and School Age Care settings in Wexford reopen next week after the summer break, Early Childhood Ireland is urging the government to increase the number of available places for young children.

The latest official figures* highlight the scale of the issue, with hundreds of Wexford children under the age of three on waiting lists to access the care and education they deserve.

The data revealed that there are 88 children under the age of 1 on crèche waiting lists in Wexford and just two places available for them; 193 children aged 1-2 years on waiting lists and just eight places available; and 245 children aged 2-3 years on waiting lists and 50 places available.

Early Childhood Ireland believes that every child in Ireland should have the right to access to high-quality Early Years and School Age Care, however, because of a lack of proper planning, this need is currently going unmet for children across the country.

Proper Planning

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland, said, “Ireland needs a system of national and local two-year and five-year planning cycles to ensure that there are enough places for children in their communities. We hear stories of parents putting their child’s name down for a crèche place before they’re even born. We know how many children are born in the state every year, and we need the government to enact a proper capacity planning system to meet the needs and rights of young children.”

“Our 2024 Barometer, based on a national opinion poll, shows that an overwhelming majority (76%) of people in Ireland agree that every child should be guaranteed access to high-quality and inclusive Early Years and School Age Care in their community. It’s time that the government put a plan in place to make this happen.”

Recognition of Childminding

To further support capacity planning, the organisation is asking the government to fully implement the National Action Plan for Childminding, which seeks to provide greater recognition and support for childminders, improve access to high-quality Early Years and School Age Care and offer families the chance to access financial supports.

“Childminding is an essential Early Years and School Age Care service for families and children. In other countries, families get a choice between a place with a childminder or one in an Early Years centre and this should be our ambition for children here too.” Ms Byrne added.

Elevate the status of Early Years and School Age Care

Ahead of Budget 2025, Early Childhood Ireland is also calling on the government to improve Family Leave entitlements, to prioritise the pay of graduates who work in Early Years and School Age Care settings, and to publish a five-year plan with a new investment target. The organisation’s budget submission offers a radical new approach to elevate Early Years and School Age Care to the same status as primary education in Ireland.

