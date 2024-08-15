Panic continues over school transport issues

The debacle over school transport continues this morning. According to Aontu Councillor Jim Codd it’s the same panic we see every August and that the Minister of Education now needs to “grasp the nettle” and deal with the situation.

Jim Codd says he has been in touch with Bus Eireann for the past couple of weeks and that the eligible and discretionary ticket system is just not working

Mr Codd said “We’re on the knife edge now. I firmly believe what I’ve been saying this for a long time that our school bus system needs a complete overhaul. And we need a realistic view of school transport. Today, there remain 50 people in Kilmorer without school transport. In fact, there are 15 people in Foulksmills and there seems to be a further 25 in Rosslare Strand. Now, as I say, it’s not working, but to be clear how it works, because I think there’s a great deal of confusion about this, there are eligible and there are discretionary bus tickets. Now, you’re eligible for a bus ticket to your local school. And discretionary are applied if those seats are not filled. There are discretionary tickets, if you’re gone beyond your local school. But the discretionary is always a lottery. “

You can listen to the full interview with Councillor Codd here:

