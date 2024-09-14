Hygiene Hub calls on Wexford volunteers to help combat hygiene poverty

As we come to an end of the fourth National Hygiene Week launched by Hygiene Hub, South East Radio wants to raise awareness of hygiene poverty, which is affecting people across the country.

Hygiene poverty is the inability to afford the everyday hygiene items most of us take for granted like shampoo, soap or toothbrushes. It is affecting many across the country who are struggling with ever increasing costs. Data shows that the monthly average costs of hygiene items have increased by 25% since 2021.

Since it was set up in late 2019, Hygiene Hub has sought to raise awareness about hygiene poverty and its impact on those affected and to call for equal access to hygiene items for all.

People are going without hygiene products in order to prioritise rent, bills or food. It can have serious implications for people’s health, increasing their risk of contracting illnesses as well as negatively impacting mental health and wellbeing.

Other outcomes of hygiene poverty can result in parents reusing dirty nappies, whole households sharing one toothbrush and being unable to wash clothes when necessary.

You can support Hygiene Hub by:

● Donating products to a local Drop Off Point located in Boots in Gorey

● Donating through their iDonate page

● Hosting a one-off hygiene drive at work or school

● Volunteering for a local Hub

Wexford volunteers can help to combat the problem

Currently there is only one drop off point in Wexford in Boots in Gorey, but there is a need for more. See how you can help by visiting www.hygienehub.ie

You can listen to the full report about hygiene poverty in Ireland below.

AJ Walsh spoke to Hygiene Hub Co-Founder Rosie McDonagh and Dr. Joe Whelan from Trinity College Dublin School of Social Work and Social Policy. Dr. Whelan conducted a study into the prevalence of hygiene poverty in Ireland.

