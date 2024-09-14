Post Office in Wexford Town announces closure

There has been another blow to the community in Wexford Town as Butlers Post Office has announced its closure.

The Post Office on North Main Street will cease trading at the end of October due to the owners retiring.

Independent Councillor Raymond Shannon has wished the owners well but says that it is a sad loss.

“It’s sad to hear that the Post Office on North Main Street will be closing at the end of October.

It’s just more than just a post office, its a community. A lot of people use it as a social meeting point where they collect their pensions and social welfare payments.

I wish the owners who are retiring the very best of luck.

But I do worry that there will only be the one main post office left in the Town on Anne Street. Hopefully that will never come under attack as it provides a very important service.”

