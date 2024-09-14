Housing for victims of abuse in Wexford to be addressed

There are calls to prioritise housing transfers for victims of domestic, gender based or sexual violence.

Rosslare District Councillor, Aoife Rose O’ Brien, has submitted a motion for the Special Housing Committee to address housing needs for such victims.

The call comes as the new state of the art Wexford Womens Refuge Centre was opened last week by Minister Helen McEntee.

Councillor O’ Brien told South East Radio news that she has been contacted by many people that need proper supports as they are currently living only a short distance from their abusers:

“At the moment there are very few resources for this issue. As much as it is fantastic to see Wexford Women’s Refuge opening the doors in their their new building, it is still not enough as Wexford is so under resourced.

I have had quite a number of people contacting me asking for help over the past few months with specific problems where somebody is living a couple of doors away from the person that they are

trying to stay away from to prioritise their own safety.

So we will be addressing this at the Housing SPC meeting in the next couple of weeks and I really hope that we can actually address issue and put in proper supports for anybody who is fleeing a case of domestic violence or anything that falls under that umbrella.”

Related