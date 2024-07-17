ICSA Chair reacts to local farmers plight

The Chair of the Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association has been giving his reaction to an item aired on Morning Mix yesterday

The item featured rural farmer Mattie White who received a lot of reaction to the statement that he would shoot any dog on sight on his land

It follows several devastating dog attacks in recent months on Mr Whites land which resulted in the death of Yeos, Lambs & injuries to cattle, one who lost her calf

Des Green confirmed today to Alan Corcoran that farmers are within the law to shoot dogs on their land, but as a last resort

You can listen back to the full discussion here:

https://pod.space/morningmix/des-green-chairperson-of-the-icsa-on-dogs-attacking-livestock

