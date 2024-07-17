Significant speed limit changes on the way

There will be significant changes to speed limits across Wexford and Ireland in the coming months

It comes following a national review of our roads.

83% of roads in Wexford will drop to 60 KMP from November

There is a major problem on our Roads when it comes to speeding with a direct correlation between speed and fatalities

That’s according to the Senior Media Relations Manager with the Road Safety Authority

Speaking to Alan Corcoran David Martin said there is research to back up the statement

Listen back here to all the details:

https://pod.space/morningmix/david-martin-rsa-on-the-significant-changes-to-speed-limits-across-wexford

