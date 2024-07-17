Significant speed limit changes on the way

There will be significant changes to speed limits across Wexford and Ireland in the coming months
It comes following a national review of our roads.
83% of roads in Wexford will drop to 60 KMP from November
There is a major problem on our Roads when it comes to speeding with a direct correlation between speed and fatalities
That’s according to the Senior Media Relations Manager with the Road Safety Authority
Speaking to Alan Corcoran David Martin said there is research to back up the statement
Listen back here to all the details:
https://pod.space/morningmix/david-martin-rsa-on-the-significant-changes-to-speed-limits-across-wexford