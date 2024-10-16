Increase In Motor Theft Incidents In Wexford

OUTsurance, the Irish based car insurance company, has issued guidance to vehicle owners in Wexford about the increasing risks of motor theft across the country.

It comes as the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reported that 34 motor thefts were reported in the Wexford Garda Division in the second quarter of 2024, which was an increase of 11 incidents compared to the first quarter of this year. 4,037 motor theft and related offences were reported nationally in the first two quarters of 2024.

A total of 7,638 motor thefts were reported in 2023, with 5,000 of those vehicles being cars – making it the worst year for car thefts in more than a decade. With the half-year 2024 figures on track to surpass the 2023 numbers, it is expected that 2024 will be the worst year for motor theft in recent history.

To date in 2024, the primary areas for motor theft incidents across Ireland include Dublin, making up a sizeable proportion with 2,185 vehicles stolen, followed by 405 in Cork and 312 in Limerick. These areas were also the top three regions for motor theft throughout 2023.

Commenting on the data, Ian Kennedy OUTsurance Ireland CMO, said: “Irish motorists need to be increasingly vigilant and ensure they are not the next motor theft victim. With the latest data already surpassing 2023’s half-year figures, we are on track for the worst year in over a decade for vehicle thefts. Knowing this, it’s even more important now to protect your vehicle from being stolen by following simple tips, which can make all the difference to the safety of your vehicle.”

OUTsurance has shared its top tips to reduce the risk of falling victim to motor theft:

1. Install A Steering Wheel Lock

A steering wheel lock adds an extra layer of protection by making your vehicle a less appealing target to thieves. It complicates the theft process and can discourage thieves from attempting to steal your vehicle.

2. Use A GPS Tracking System

Using a GPS tracker will improve your chances of recovering your vehicle if it is stolen. Some systems can also alert you to any unauthorised movement, helping to track and retrieve your vehicle more efficiently. A cost effective measure is as simply as concealing an Apple AirTag in your vehicle.

3. Don’t Leave Valuables In Your Vehicle

Keep personal belongings out of sight and don’t leave any valuables lying around to reduce the temptation for a break-in. For any items like phones, laptops, and bags, leave them in the boot or take them with you to avoid attracting thieves.

4. Be Careful With Your Keys

Be mindful of where you leave your keys at home, as some criminals now use high-tech devices to clone the signal from key fobs to break into vehicles or simply steal them through a letterbox using a fishing rod. Similarly try not to leave your keys unattended in public places such as gyms, where criminals are known to target lockers in a bid to steal vehicles.

5. Use An Immobiliser

An immobiliser prevents the engine from starting without the correct key or electronic device, making it significantly harder for thieves to steal your vehicle by hot-wiring it. While the majority of cars manufactured for the EU have immobilisers installed, apart from pre 1998 models, imported vehicles from outside the EU may not have the technology fitted as standard.

6. Always Lock The Doors And Windows

Even if you’re stepping away for just a minute, ensure your vehicle is fully locked and windows are closed. Many thefts happen due to unsecured vehicles, so don’t overlook this simple but effective precaution.

7. Park in Busy Areas That Are Well Lit

If you can, choose parking spots in well-lit areas with plenty of activity. Thieves are less likely to target vehicles in places where they can easily be seen or caught on camera.

8. Fit Theft-Resistant Number Plate Fittings

Theft-resistant number plate fittings feature high-security screws and bolts, usually made from high quality steel which is designed to resist any tampering. Vehicle manufacturers and most local car garages provide these fittings.

