Indian summer incoming

Good news for the county as Temperatures of up to 20 degrees are expected over the coming days.

High pressure over the country means people can keep the heating off for the rest of the week and we can expect a week of an “indian summer”

Alan O Reilly from Carlow weather said we can expect a very settled spell of weather, with high pressure building very close to Ireland. There will be a lot of sunshine, though it will remain cool at night. He said, “There’ll be a little bit of fog, maybe, in some parts area in the morning. But once that burns off, then we have a lovely week of weather, right up until Friday,

with plenty of sunny spells.”

Those closer to the SouthEast Coast (that’s us!) there will be an easterly breeze so if you’re thinking of heading to the beach you might want to bring a jumper!

Alan said it was all down to having a lot of low pressure systems dominating our weather for the last few months and with weather patterns they do eventually break. It seems they waited until September to do so.

The Carlow weather man said, “So we have high pressure that’s going to really block out all of the weather coming from the Atlantic for this week. And it’s going to be settled right over to the northeast of us, which feeds in good clear air from the east. Now, it is cool, but it’ll be a great drying wind. So plenty of laundry will be dry this week. But the farmers that are looking for a drop of rain won’t be too happy, because it will be very dry. But if there’s any harvesting left to be done, it’ll also be perfect for that.”

It comes as parts of central & eastern Europe have been devastated by floods. Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany, and parts of Austria have all been hit by heavy rainfall in recent days, with up to 45cm falling in some parts causing devastating floods in many parts of the region. At least eight people have died and others are missing after widespread flooding across the affected areas. More rainfall is expected in the coming days with surging river levels putting authorities on high alert.

