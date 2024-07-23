Innovative Ways of Coping with Grief Comes to Wexford

Creative Ireland teams in Waterford and Wexford have developed Good Grief, a free programme to assist people who are in the second year of bereavement. Participants will take part in a series of eight workshops that examine whether creative activity is useful for processing and dealing with grief. The workshops will take place in October and November 2024.

The workshops will be led by experts in creativity and wellbeing, and the activities are wide ranging – from music to mandala creation, to aromatherapy. Participants are invited to engage with the activities and develop a creative toolbox that they can take from when feelings of grief become overwhelming. In the months following the workshops, a researcher will consult with the participants to document what they have found useful.

Each of the workshops will take place in venue on the Waterford/Wexford border, and a healthy lunch and refreshments will be provided each day. Transport to and from the venues will be provided for anyone who needs it, and organisers will try their best to ensure all needs are met.

There is no cost to participate in the programme and it is open to anyone living in County Waterford or County Wexford who is in the second year following a bereavement. No experience in creativity is necessary.

If you would like more information about this programme, please contact Elizabeth Howard elizabeth.howard@wexfordcoco.ie or Nicola Spendlove nspendlove@waterfordcouncil.ie .

This project is funded by Creative Ireland and developed in partnership with Healthy Ireland, Réalta (the national resource organisation dedicated to developing arts and health in Ireland), the HSE and Wexford Mental Health Association.

