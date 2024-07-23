New Survey reveals importance of local radio during election coverage

Independent radio stations collectively delivered 429 hours of high-quality Public Service Broadcasting in just one week from polling day to the last count in the recent Local, European, and Mayoral elections.

That is according to a survey of the sector’s election coverage over a 7-day period in early June, covering independent radio stations across the country.

The survey reveals that independent radio stations had a total of 217 people in total working on the election counts which took place in early June of this year, comprising 167 journalists and 50 production and support staff. The stations devoted an average of 79% of their News and Current Affairs output to covering the election counts/results in June. These figures equal or exceed those of RTE Radio for the same area of output.

Independent stations span 34 broadcasters at local, regional, multi-city and national level, serving over 2.5 million listeners daily all over Ireland.

This survey of independent radio stations shows that most of them (58%) believe that with current funding and resources they will be unable to maintain or repeat the levels of coverage they delivered in the recent elections, candidate debates and counts, when the coming General Election is called. In addition, 94% of the stations were unsure about being able to attract or retain news and current affairs staff to sustain their news services with the current levels of funding provided by the volatile market environment.

The figures provide evidence to support the sector’s call on the Government to provide fair, proportionate and meaningful support for the hard-pressed core news and current affairs services on independent radio which currently receive zero funding.

Michael Kelly, Chief Executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland said: “We are very proud of the coverage of all the counts and results announcements across our 34 independent stations. Our comprehensive coverage plays a huge role in ensuring people are informed by trusted journalists and presenters of the outcome of elections, its helps support democracy and prevent election-interference or election-denial. The provision of accurate information by trusted media is the best defence against misinformation and disinformation on social media.”

“RTE is set to receive massive state funding from the Exchequer and TV licence fee for its core operations, but the entire independent sector currently receives zero funding for core news and current affairs and that is blatantly unfair and anti-competitive. It is vital that Cabinet does not take a decision on RTE funding in isolation without committing to multi-annual funding for our sector’s core News and Current Affairs,” Mr Kelly added.

“The announced Court Reporting and Local Democracy reporting schemes do not in any way help our core News and Current Affairs to survive because they only support additional areas over and above what our newsrooms already broadcast every day. That does not preserve existing services. It is vital that Councillors and Oireachtas members support our strong call for deserved support. We must all work to prevent ‘news deserts’ developing, leading to a situation where responsible reporting of local issues is replaced by polarising, divisive and extremely damaging online and social media content mobilised by elements whose aim is to confuse and disrupt the electorate.”

Details of Survey Results: Election Count Coverage on Independent Radio Stations

Statistics for coverage on independent radio of all election counts/results from 6am on polling day, Friday June 7th 2024 up to and including midnight Thursday June 13th). Member survey by IBI.

Total number of people involved in covering election counts and results in independent stations 167 journalists, presenters, and analysts, in addition to 50 production and support staff. Total: 217 people Proportion of News and Current Affairs output devoted to election counts and results across all stations (%). 79% of average of News and current Affairs output across sector was on election counts and results during period Total number of hours of coverage devoted to election count coverage across all stations 429 hours and 24 minutes devoted to coverage Number of website hits/page visits on station websites specifically on election coverage across all stations 6.57 million hits/page visits Number of audio or video downloads specifically concerning election results and counts across all stations. 5.4 million audio or video downloads Number of social media posts issued on independent radio providing coverage specifically of election counts and results (X, Facebook/Meta, Insta, TikTok). 3,094 posts Do you believe that over the next year your station will be able to replace or attract new journalists/current affairs presenters/news editors/current affairs producers based on currently available funding? Question to all stations. 94% answered No or were unsure of ability to replace or attract. Detail: Yes = 6.25%; No = 43.7%; Not sure = 50%. Are you certain that you can maintain the levels of coverage of elections, candidate debates and counts in the coming General Election based on currently available resourcing and funding for your station? Question to all stations. 82% answered No or were unsure of maintaining those services. Detail: Yes = 17.6%; No = 58.8%; Not sure = 23.5%.

