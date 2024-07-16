Irate Wexford Farmer has had enough

A Wexford Farmer is once again highlighting the dangers of dogs & sheep kills on rural farms. Bannow farmer Mattie White has lost a ewe & several lambs in the past few weeks, whilst a cow lost a calf. Furthermore, fences were knocked down and a cow got heavily caught up in the wire.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr White said he has had enough.

Mr White said, “If I find anyone’s dog now either attended or unattended on my land, if I catch people walking with the dogs on my land, I will take the dogs and the dogs will be shot.

Because I’ve had enough. And I was never that kind of a person. I love animals. I try to respect everyone’s way. My wife was down the beach there recently with her horse and a dog came out and started to bark and go for the horse. We spoke to the people with the dog and all was sorted. But it could have ended much worse. The thing is, dogs should be on a bloody lead. Keep it under control. That’s all I ask”.

You can listen back to the full interview with Matty here:

