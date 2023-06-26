Ireland’s Least Taylor Swift Obsessed Town Revealed – and its here in Wexford

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming to Dublin, the search engine specialists at Digital Funnel can reveal that Irish searches for Taylor Swift rose 3233% after she announced her two nights in the Aviva.

But while the rest of the country is interested in Taylor Swift – New Ross is one of the least interested towns in the country.

Monaghan town came out on top, with a score of 290 out of 400, followed by Mullingar, Kilkenny, Navan and Dundalk rounding out the top 5 most interested towns in Ireland.

Counties Dublin and Kildare tie as the most interested county with the most interested county, with 6 towns in each county appearing on the long list, closely followed by County Waterford and Wexford coming in second with 5 towns each and Counties Cork, Tipperary and Meath all coming in third place, with 4 towns searching for the pop star.

At the other end of the scale, Portarlington, County Laois is the least interested town in Ireland when it comes to this famous family, only registering a 13/400 score. New Ross, Nenagh, Athy and Thurles are some of the other least interested towns.