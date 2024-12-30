Irish Blood Transfusion service calling on Wexford blood donors to donate following busy Christmas and New Year period

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is calling on people in Wexford to prioritise blood donations following the Christmas and New Year’s period.

10,000 blood donors are needed during the festive season to keep up with the demand.

The next blood donation clinic in county Wexford is at the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy on this coming Sunday January 5th, where the appointment-only clinic will continue to operate daily until Thursday January 9th.

You can check your eligibility for donating by completing the ‘New Donor Eligibility Quiz’ on the IBTS website, which can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Paul McKinney, Operations Director of the IBTS, says certain blood groups are running low:

“Well, we like to have seven days of blood supply for all blood types. We never do, unfortunately. It’s always challenged. We’re particularly under pressure for our rhesus negative blood groups – that’s O negative, which is the universal blood group; A negative and B negative. If you are one of those groups in particular, please make that special effort.”

