Man (30s) arrested following discovery of body of a man in his 60s in New Ross

A man in his 30s has been arrested after the body of a man in his 60s was found in New Ross.

Gardaí responded to an incident at a house in Cluain Fada in the town at 11am this morning (Tuesday Dec. 31st), where the man was found unresponsive – and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A post mortem will now take place.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses while the man in his 30s who was arrested at a nearby location is being held at a Garda station in the eastern region.