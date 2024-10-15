Le Cotentin Delegation and French Ambassador H.E. Céline Place Visit Wexford

Wexford County Council welcomed a delegation from Le Cotentin and the newly appointed French Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Céline Place. This visit highlights the growing friendship and cooperation between Wexford and Le Cotentin in Normandy.

The delegation and the ambassador met with key stakeholders, including Wexford County Council members, Director of Services Elizabeth Hore, Wexford Chamber of Commerce CEO Paula Roche, Irish Hotels Federation Vice President Colm Neville, County Chairperson of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin, and representatives from the county’s maritime sector. Their discussions aimed to strengthen diplomatic, economic, educational, scientific, and cultural ties between the two regions.

Cllr. Pip Breen, An Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, expressed, “We are delighted to welcome the delegation and H.E. Céline Place. We look forward to exploring new collaboration opportunities that will foster mutual prosperity and cultural exchange.”

Elizabeth Hore presented on Wexford’s tourism and economic landscape, detailing the council’s initiatives to support local economic activity. The Le Cotentin delegation also shared information about their region.

Ambassador Place praised Wexford’s diverse economic development initiatives and emphasized the potential for trade and investment between France and Ireland.

During her visit, the ambassador met with French teachers at Presentation Secondary School and attended a ceremony to appoint Melanie O’Reilly as the new Honorary Consul of France in Wexford, covering Wexford, Waterford, Laois, Wicklow, Carlow, and Kilkenny.

In the evening, the delegation and Ambassador Place attended the Wexford Arts Centre for the premiere screening of Destination Francophonie, a TV5Monde documentary filmed in May 2024 in South-East Ireland and Cotentin, in collaboration with the French Embassy, Tourism Ireland, Stena Line, and Wexford Presentation students, highlighting the Norman heritage ahead of the Millennium des Normans in 2027.

This visit strengthens the relationship between Cotentin and Wexford. Wexford County Council looks forward to ongoing engagement and collaboration with Cotentin, building on the connections made during this visit.