Legendary GAA commentator passes away

President Michael D Higgins says Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh turned every match into an epic tale.

The legendary GAA commentator passed away today at the age of 93

His unmistakable voice will forever be linked with our memories of some of the greatest matches in GAA history.

His voice was the soundtrack to decades of Sundays, serving as RTE’s lead radio commentator after the retirement of Micheal O’Hehir in 1985.

His first national radio commentary came in the 1949 Railway Cup final, and he retired after the 2010 All Ireland finals.

Speaking to South East Radio some years ago he said he held a special place for the Wexford hurlers of the 1950s

He singled out the Rackard brothers for special mention and the great skill and joy they brought to the game of hurling

Related