Back to News

Wexford Gardai issue advice to students & parents

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Little kids schoolchildren pupils students running hurrying to the school building for classes lessons from to the school bus. Welcome back to school. The new academic semester year start

This years Leaving Certificate officially comes to an end today with Religion and Applied Maths being the final exams.

Primary schools are also due to finish this Friday, and with many students now starting their summer holidays from ages 4-18, the onus is now on to stay safe throughout the holiday period

In particular when it comes to road safety.

Wexford Gardai are making an appeal to parents and students to be extra vigilant on our roads.

Speaking on Morning Mix Sergeant Aisling Ferriter gave this advice:

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave