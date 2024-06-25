Wexford Gardai issue advice to students & parents

This years Leaving Certificate officially comes to an end today with Religion and Applied Maths being the final exams.

Primary schools are also due to finish this Friday, and with many students now starting their summer holidays from ages 4-18, the onus is now on to stay safe throughout the holiday period

In particular when it comes to road safety.

Wexford Gardai are making an appeal to parents and students to be extra vigilant on our roads.

Speaking on Morning Mix Sergeant Aisling Ferriter gave this advice:

Related