The cost of a pint set to rise in Wexford

A pint will cost a little bit more from next month as Diageo raises its prices.

The 4 cent increase will affect Guinness, Carlsberg, Smithwicks, Harp, Rockshore and Hop House 13 drinkers.

The brewer says the price increase is down to rising costs of production.

Interim CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Padraig Cribben, says Diageo’s reasoning does not add up:

“Diageo took a 12c price increase back in February, and now this is another 4c increase on top of that. They put this down to rising costs, we believe all of the costs are not too different from what they were in February so that doesn’t make sense to us”.