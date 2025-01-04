Littler’s World Championship success could popularise the game in Wexford says world darts record holder Billy O’Brien

Luke Littler’s success at the PDC World Darts Championship will popularise the game on the ground here in county Wexford.

That’s the view of Ballycogley man Billy O’Brien, who holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest career of an international darts player.

Littler, who is just 17, beat three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen in the final in Alexandra Palace in London last night on a score of 7 sets to 3.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Billy O’Brien, who will soon captain the Ireland and Great Britain Darts team at the Masters in May, says Littler’s win is great for the game:

“It’s absolutely brilliant. There’s young people ringing me up already, over the moon they are. You know, it’s brilliant for darts. There’s people that never picked up a dart in their life, and

they’re buying dartboards already and darts. That will definitely boost darts 100%.”

Billy also believes that Luke Littler is a better player than 16-time world champion Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor:

“I think he’s the greatest Darts player of all times. I know he’s only 17, but he is unbelievable, unbelievable. The way he threw in the final was better than what Phil Taylor would have thrown. Unbelievable – to beat Michael Van Gerwen, who had won three world titles, and he won the first four sets of the final without blinking an eye.”

