Ferns Boil Water Notice

Over 1,700 customers in the Ferns area are on a boil water notice from the public water supply.

The notice is as a result of the detection of elevated turbidity at Ferns Water Treatment Plant.

Householders can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7,

on 1800 278 278.

In a statement Uisce Éireann it regrets any inconvenience caused and is working to safely lift this notice in the shortest possible time frame.

Related