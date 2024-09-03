Local Enterprise Office Wexford Announces New Autumn Training and Events Programme to Empower Small Businesses

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Wexford is excited to announce the launch of its new autumn training and events programme for 2024, aimed at empowering small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs across the county. This comprehensive programme offers a blend of online and in – person train ing sessions, designed to equip participants with the skills needed to navigate the ever – changing economic landscape.



Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr. Pip Breen, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming programme, stating, “The training sessions offered by the Local Enterprise Office are designed to empower entrepreneurs with practical skills and knowledge, enabling them to tackle challenges, seize oppo rtunities, and achieve their business goals. Investing in the growth and development of our small businesses is crucial for the success of our local economy.”

The programme features a diverse range of courses tailored to meet the needs of businesses at various stages of their journey. From the Start Your Own Business Programme and Management Development Programme to specialised training such as Introduction to Google Analytics (GA4) , GDPR and AI , and clinics in areas like Retail , Financial , and Business Advisory , there is something for everyone.

In addition to these courses, LEO Wexford will host networking events, including National Women’s Enterprise Day and th e much – anticipated Digital 25 event, which will be held at the Google Headquarters . Breege Cosgrave, Head of Enterprise and Economic Development at Wexford County Council, emphasi s ed the importance of these initiatives, saying, “Local Enterprise Office Wexford is committed to providing supports to local businesses and is conscious that for a business to succeed, it is essential to support them by enhancing their skills, competencies , and knowledge. The launch of the autumn training and events schedule is designed to support small business owners and entrepreneurs based in County Wexford.”