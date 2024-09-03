Wexford Farmer in utter distress

A Wexford farmer is once more relaying distressing details of sheep and cow attacks on his farm.

Matty White from Bannow Bay, Wellingtonbridge said they have been having “dire” trouble with dog attacks on his farm, the latest occuring last Thursday morning

Mattie lost 10 lambs in March, 2 yeos and 2 heavy lambs in July and a cow had to be put down after being chased and getting trapped in reels

The latest event took place on last Thursday Morning. Mr White said they have cameras around the house and saw the sheep going into the

garden around six o’clock. Matty said he has been walking his land as much as possible but there’s only so much you can do.

Mr White and his family are in close contact with An Gardai about the attacks and are receiving advice. Mr White wanted to clarify remarks made by him during his last interview on South East Radio where he made comments about shooting dogs on his land:

He said, “I have no problem with anyone’s dogs, once they’re not coming near my stock or on my land. I have all the respect of the world for people who own dogs. All I ask is that people to control them. I understand that anyone’s dog can get away. And I’m not the kind of person that would shoot with dogs straight off. I would always try and do my best to catch a dog first. But people

have to understand that if I went to a field and I see my animals being attacked by a dog, I will react. It’s as simple as that. The same as any family would. This is becoming a major problem, contrary, a major problem.”

“I would like to make an appeal to whoever’s doing this to come forward. No one deserves this.”

You can listen to the full interview here:

https://pod.space/morningmix/farm-on-the-edge-the-rising-toll-of-livestock-attacks-on-small-scale-agriculture-with-mattie-white

