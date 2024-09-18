Major breakthrough for Gardai as €15.6 million worth of drugs seized

A multinational investigation with Europol has taken down a criminal communication platform which had been operating here.

Five people remain in custody and 15 point 6 million euro worth of drugs have been seized over the course of the operation.

It comes as a collaboration with An Garda Siochana, along with authorities in nine other countries, has resulted in a total of 51 arrests worldwide part of the encrypted drug trafficking network platform.

27 premises in Dublin and the Eastern region were searched in a day of action yesterday involving 300 gardai.

During the operation officers intercepted a truck in Wexford, with 100 kilos of cocaine concealed, valued at over 7 million euro.

Speaking on Morning Mix Minister of State at the Department of Justice & Wexford TD James Browne said it’s a major breakthrough for the Gardai

Gardaí have charged four males who were arrested on Monday, 16th September 2024 following the seizure of 100 kilos of cocaine by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) in the South East of the country.

The four men (aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s) have been released from the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1997 and have since been charged.

They are due to appear before Gorey District Court this afternoon, Wednesday 18th September 2024 at 2.00pm.

One man remains detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related