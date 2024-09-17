BREAKING: Major drug seizure at Wexford farm connected to a larger operation

A major Garda operation is taking place nationwide targeting an organised crime group.

Numerous officers from all over the country are taking part in the sting and it’s understood a significant amount of cocaine has been recovered.

Gardaí searched a remote farmhouse in Kilmuckridge in Co. Wexford last night and discovered over 100kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth over €6 million, concealed in an articulated truck on the farm.

Four people who are said to be middle-aged men, were arrested at the scene and a number of vehicles were seized.

Follow-up searches were carried out in Dublin and Wexford and a fifth person was arrested in Dublin.

This operation involves numerous offices from all over the country and is mainly targeting a crime group based in West Dublin but other gangs are also involved.

The gang uses encrypted messaging apps to co-ordinate organised crime on a global level.

It comes as Gardai are set to make a significant announcement on a crackdown on a major crime group.

Gardai have refrained from commenting on what they call an ‘ongoing operational activity’.

