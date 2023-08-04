New bus service between Hook Head and New Ross

A new bus service, which will improve connectivity between Hook Head and New Ross will be running from Monday 14th of August 2023.

This new route is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan which is a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the Transport for Ireland (TFI) Network.

Route 399 will operate four daily return services a day, along with two additional services on Friday and Saturday. The new route will provide late evening and peak-time services for commuters and will provide a tourist connection to Hook Head Lighthouse, one of oldest working lighthouses in the world. The route from Hook Head to New Ross will offer enhanced connectivity to villages and areas such as Slade, Fethard, Saltmills, Ramsgrange, Ballyhack and Campile.

The service will also offer improved connectivity to regional bus services and the wider TFI Network, as it will connect with the Bus Éireann 370 service in Ramsgrange to facilitate onward travel to Waterford City.

Speaking ahead of the launch, TFI Local Link Wexford, General Manager MaryB O’Leary said: “It is great news for the Hook area to have a daily service around the peninsula and into New Ross.

The service will not only facilitate travel between the villages on the peninsula and New Ross town but will also connect with other bus services in Ramsgrange to allow passengers to continue their journey into Waterford for work, education, leisure or health appointments.”