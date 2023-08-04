Number of stray dogs entering pounds up 95% in the “puppy farm capital of Europe”

Ireland is the “puppy farm capital of Europe” according to a local animal charity

This statement comes as figures released show a 95 percent increase in the number of stray dogs entering Irish pounds between 2021 and last year.

Dog Control Statistics released by the Government today show the figure went from over 4,100 two years ago to more than 7,300 in 2022.

Meanwhile, 340 dogs were “put to sleep” in Irish pounds in 2022 – a figure that more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Jackie from South East Animal Rescue in Enniscorthy has called for tighter laws surrounding puppy farms as well as making spaying and neutering of pets more affordable.

“We are called the puppy farm capital of Europe, can we not have more laws there to stop the puppy farms? People are breeding 200, 300, 400 dogs.”

She said that the housing crises has led to many people being forced to surrender their pets, in addition, a lot of landlords wont allow animals.

Another reason for the influx is the fallout from Covid when a lot of people took on pets “people had time at home and didn’t do any research, they have now been left with a pet that they can’t look after, its just like a perfect storm that has all come together and its the poor animals that suffer”.

Jackie went on the say that “for years the figures were going down so its just heartbreaking to see the way things are going now”.

When asked what can be done, Jackie said that she believes their needs to be tighter laws to crackdown on puppy farms and the government need to subsidise spaying and neutering.

She went on to make an appeal: “Please, please, please when buying an animal, don’t meet someone at garage, go and see the mum and dad, see the set up. Then if you can hear hundreds of dogs barking in the background, report it”.

South East Animal Rescue relies solely on donations, if you would like to donate please visit:

www.southeastanimalrescue.com

or you can visit their charity shop:

at 27 Court Street, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

It’s open from Monday to Saturday