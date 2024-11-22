New Ross Park wins National Award

The New Ross Emigrant Park has won a National Award

The National Chambers Ireland & Local Government Awards took place last night and the Park has won the overall award in its category, marking the second time the park has received this recognition.

Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore has expressed delight in the achievement

Speaking on Morning Mix he said “Wexford had six finalists in the different categories, Wexford won overall winner which was the wonderful Emigrant Park in New Ross. I think that’s the second award that Park has won. So we’re delighted with that. And I’m sure everybody in Ross and indeed Wexford will be delighted that we do quality projects.”

