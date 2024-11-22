Wexford Woman receives prestigious Global recognition

A Wexford Woman has received the prestigious honor of becoming a Global Hero for Relay for Life

The honour is awarded to a very special group of cancer survivors & caregivers who dedicate themselves to sharing their stories of hope and inspiration in the global fight against cancer

Annette Healy has been a longstanding member of the Relay For Life Wexford community

Speaking to South East Radio news Annette said, “I’m 20-years cancer-free. I had an amputation. I lost my leg, my hip. Unfortunately, my prosthesis didn’t work out for me so I’m in a wheelchair. It’s an honor to think that the Relay for Life Wexford thought that much of me to put me forward and I hope over the year when we’re doing this that I’d be able to give back to into Wexford, what Wexford, lots of people of Wexford have given to me over the years.”

