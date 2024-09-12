New State of the Art Womens Refuge to open today

A new state-of-the-art domestic violence refuge will officially open in County Wexford today with an investment of €6.5 million.

This facility features 12 family units and is designed to provide comprehensive support services, marking it as the first newly constructed refuge under the Government’s Zero Tolerance strategy aimed at addressing domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence (DSGBV).

The opening ceremony will be attended by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, and Minister of State James Browne.

The refuge, funded by the Capital Assistance Fund and Cuan, represents a significant step in the Government’s initiative to double the number of refuge spaces available across the country.

Located near the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre, the refuge is strategically positioned to offer wraparound services to women and children in need.

Minister McEntee emphasized the importance of this facility, stating that it triples the local capacity for vulnerable families seeking refuge. She highlighted the commitment to ensuring that every individual requiring shelter has access to it, aligning with the broader goal of providing 280 refuge spaces nationwide as part of the Zero Tolerance plan.

The new refuge replaces an outdated four-unit facility and includes a fully accessible unit, each designed to accommodate a mother and her children with essential amenities. The architectural design adheres to the Department of Housing’s guidelines, prioritizing security and privacy for its users.

Minister O’Brien remarked on the significance of the refuge as a safe haven for vulnerable individuals, noting that it is part of a larger effort to establish additional refuges throughout Ireland. He reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to expanding support services for those affected by domestic violence.The facility not only serves as a refuge but also includes spaces for therapeutic services and community outreach initiatives, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive support hub.

Minister Browne acknowledged the longstanding efforts of Wexford Women’s Refuge in aiding victims of domestic violence and expressed gratitude for the collaborative work that led to the completion of this vital project.Cuan, the newly established agency overseeing domestic violence funding, celebrated this opening as a milestone in the expansion of refuge facilities in Ireland. Dr. Stephanie O’Keeffe, CEO of Cuan, emphasized the importance of this initiative in advancing the goals of the Zero Tolerance strategy and ensuring that victims receive the necessary support and accommodation.This new refuge is a crucial development in the ongoing fight against domestic violence, providing essential services and a safe environment for those in need.

Related