People of New Ross misled over Charles Street building

The New Ross post office is to see changes in its management. The company is currently engaging with applicants for the position of Postmaster, with the expectation of appointing a new one in the first quarter of next year.

The Charles Street premises is under review, and any issues related to it will follow the Responsible Divestment Protocol, which will guide future use if needed.

However speaking to South East Radio News Independent Election candidate Michael Sheehan said he would be very concerned, “I understand from sources that the management of

An Post have been informing the employees that by the end of March 2025 they will be gone out of Charles Street both as a post office and as a building and this is very concerning

to me. The people of New Ross feel rightly misled as I do because we were told back in May by government Ministers and by the chief executives of An Post that the Charles

Street building would remain as the post office but in correspondence to me and in correspondence to the employees that is clearly not the case and I would be very concerned.”

