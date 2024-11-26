Wexford FC Announces Stephen Elliott as New Men’s First Team Manager

Wexford FC is delighted to announce the appointment of former Republic of Ireland international, Stephen Elliott, as the new First Team Manager. Elliott, who brings a wealth of experience from his playing career and coaching roles, will take charge ahead of the upcoming season.

Elliott, capped 9 times for Ireland, enjoyed a distinguished playing career with clubs including Manchester City, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Following his retirement from professional football, he transitioned into coaching, making a significant impact in various roles including St Patrick’s Athletic where he was most recently Head of Academy Football.

A strong advocate for youth development, Elliott has an exceptional track record of identifying and nurturing young talent. During his time at St. Patrick’s Athletic, he played a pivotal role in guiding academy players to first-team success, emphasizing skill development, tactical understanding, and professionalism. Wexford FC is excited to see his dedication to developing young players contribute to the growth of the club’s own rising stars.

Speaking on his appointment, Stephen Elliott set out his vision for the future at Wexford FC:

“First and foremost I am extremely grateful to all involved at the football club to be given the opportunity to be a first team manager for the first time.

I am proud and privileged to have the opportunity to lead and represent Wexford FC as manager going forward.

A big part of the future of this football club lies in the energy, hunger, and talent of our young players.

Working with a young squad excites me because it’s not just about developing individuals but building a legacy that runs from the academy to the first team.

I want to create an environment where senior players set the tone, leading by example, and young players know what is required at first team level.

We want academy players here to know they have a real pathway to success at Wexford FC.

Together, we aim to create a culture of opportunity, hard work, and belief—which will be engraved in the very fabric of the club.”

Wexford FC Head of Football John Godkin welcomed Elliott’s arrival, stating:

“As Head of Football Operations I am delighted to welcome Stephen Elliott as our new senior men’s team head coach! Stephen has had an illustrious playing career professionally at club and country level and has worked with and under some great football people , more importantly he has served his time learning and working on his coaching and managerial career since hanging up his boots. It’s exciting times ahead and we are all looking forward to supporting Stephen in his new opportunity at Wexford FC. We would also like to thank all the candidates who applied for the role and the selection panel for their professionalism in the process.”

Stephen will begin his tenure immediately, focusing on preseason preparations and squad development. Fans are invited to meet Stephen at the upcoming Wexford FC Fan Forum on Sunday 1st December at 2.00pm at Ferrycarrig Park.

Wexford FC looks forward to an exciting new chapter under Stephen Elliott’s leadership!

