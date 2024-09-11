People of Wexford Urged to Get Behind Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

The fifth annual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk takes place nationwide next month on Sunday, 22 nd September 2024. Set to be the largest Memory Walk to date, Mary Conroy Thoms from The

Alzheimer Society of Irelan d in Riverchapel, Co Wexford is urging the people of Wexford to register now at www.memorywalk.ie and walk in one of two Wexford Alzheimer’s Memory Walks on the 22 nd September .

There is a Memory Walk at Courtown Woods , which will be led by Mary Conroy Thoms and another taking place at Tintern Abbey , led by Verona Murphy TD. B oth walks start at 11am .

S peaking ahead of Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, Mary commented, “ Wexford Alzheimer Society of Ireland Team are gearing up once again for another groundbreaking Memory Walk .

Last year despite the weather we received outstanding support from our local community and it is due to the strong community bond that we have since open ed our Gorey Day Care service in

Riverchapel . Here in Wexford our ASI Team are looking forward to hosting two memorable event s .”



The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is encouraging everyone to get behind this year’s Alzheimer’s Memory Walk , supported by Payzone, on Sunday, September 22 nd to help raise awareness and funds to help those living with dementia . Re gister online now at www.memorywalk.ie to make and share memories on Sunday, 22nd September at a location n ear you. You will receive an Alzheimer’s Memory Walk Participant Pack including your t – shirt and a special pack of Forget Me Not flower seeds to sow at home to help create an annual memory each time the flowers bloom.