People of Wexford Urged to Get Behind Alzheimer’s Memory Walk

The fifth annual Alzheimer’s Memory Walk takes place nationwide next month on Sunday, 22nd September 2024. Set to be the largest Memory Walk to date, Mary Conroy Thoms from The
Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Riverchapel, Co Wexford is urging the people of Wexford to register now at www.memorywalk.ie and walk in one of two Wexford Alzheimer’s Memory Walks on the 22nd September.
There is a Memory Walk at Courtown Woods, which will be led by Mary Conroy Thoms and another taking place at Tintern Abbey, led by Verona Murphy TD. Both walks start at 11am.
Speaking ahead of Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, Mary commented, “Wexford Alzheimer Society of Ireland Team are gearing up once again for another groundbreaking Memory Walk.
Last year despite the weather we received outstanding support from our local community and it is due to the strong community bond that we have since opened our Gorey Day Care service in
Riverchapel. Here in Wexford our ASI Team are looking forward to hosting two memorable events.”
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is encouraging everyone to get behind this year’s Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, supported by Payzone, on Sunday, September 22nd to help raise awareness and funds to help those living with dementia. Register online now at www.memorywalk.ie to make and share memories on Sunday, 22nd September at a location near you. You will receive an Alzheimer’s Memory Walk Participant Pack including your t–shirt and a special pack of Forget Me Not flower seeds to sow at home to help create an annual memory each time the flowers bloom.
Adult registration costs €20 and a child’s pack is €5. Memory Walk honours, remembers, and celebrates the 64,000 people in Ireland living with dementia, along with their families and carers. It also cherishes the memory of those who are no longer with us. In 2023, 3,500 walkers participated in Memory Walk and raised over €120,000 which helped fund vital services for people with dementia, including Daycare, Daycare at Home, Family Carer Training, Social Clubs, Cafés, and a National Helpline.