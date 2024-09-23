Pettitts Senior Hurling Quarter Finals decided

The quarter final pairings for all of the Hurling grades were decided after the weekend Preliminary Quarter Finals

Pettitt’s senior quarter-finals will see the county champions Naomh Eanna face Faythe Harriers who were an impressive 5-25 to 1-7 winners over Glynn Barntown on Friday night.

St. Martins take on Ferns St.Aidans, St. Anne’s will meet the Raparee’s & Shelmaliers will meet Crossabeg, Ballymurn

The relegation final will be between Cloughban and Ourlart, The Ballagh

In the Courtyard Ferns Intermediate Hurling quarter-finals, Horeswood will meet St. James, Halfway House Bunclody will meet Fethard, Rathnure will meet Tara Rocks, and Buffers Alley will face Askamore.

All of those games will be played on the 4th,5th and 6th of October