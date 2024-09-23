Wexford hotels join Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshops in Austria and Switzerland

Ireland is being promoted to around 80 Austrian and Swiss tour operators and travel agents at Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshops which are taking place this week in the cities of Linz, Vienna, Zurich and Lausanne.

Eight (8) tourism companies from Ireland – including Monart and Ferrycarrig Hotel – are taking part in the workshops, meeting and doing business with Austrian and Swiss travel professionals who bring valuable tourists to our island. The workshops include a series of one-to-one meetings and networking sessions – providing a valuable opportunity for the businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services, as the Austrian and Swiss travel trade begin planning for 2025 and beyond.

Tourism Ireland and its partners from Ireland are reminding the Austrian and Swiss travel professionals all about the many great things for their clients to see and do here – including our beautiful landscapes, rich heritage, great food and drink offering, as well as world-class attractions and outdoor experiences.

Aubrey Irwin, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Austria and Switzerland, said: “We’re delighted that so many key travel professionals from Austria and Switzerland have taken the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland this week, to find out more about our superb tourism offering. Our aim is to connect our partners with the influential tour operators and travel agents who bring valuable tourists to Ireland and who are now planning for 2025 and beyond.”

Related