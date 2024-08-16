Post Office services to continue in New Ross

Post Office services look set to remain in New Ross – despite recent fears that the service was set to close.

New Ross locals staged a series of protests earlier this year in a bid to save the vital service in the Town.

A new post master is to be announced in the coming weeks and it is expected that it will continue to run out of the existing building.

In a statement released by An Post in January of this year they said the new model would in no way change the range or extent of the services offered.

Local Councillor Michael Sheehan has congratulated the people of New Ross and said that he would be keeping a close eye to ensure that this service stays in place:

“It is a vital service that the people of New Ross stood up to be counted for in a vital building that we weren’t sure wasn’t going to be vacated and left empty in the middle of the town. So I congratulate the people of New Ross for standing up and getting their voice heard to make sure that the government listened and An Post listened.

So we just have to keep a close eye on this to make sure whoever gets to run the post office remains in it for the first year of the future. We can’t predict what will happen five, ten years down the line, but I assure whoever takes it over will be standing there vigilantly watching to make sure we keep a post office in New Ross for New Ross.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless spoke to South East Radio when he visited Wexford yesterday and spoke about the Post Office and said that the business will continue to be run from the current building:

“The expectation, at least in the short and medium term, is they would run it out of the current building. I know it’s a fine heritage building there in the center of New Ross, but look, I’m not going to tie the hands of the Postmaster, if they want to revisit that or decide they’re going to move, that’s a decision for them. But there’s a new Postmaster being appointed. It’s fully expected they will continue at the current location. The Post office services will remain in New Ross.

