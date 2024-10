Minister of State James Browne has announced significant progress in developing an Advanced Technology Building in Enniscorthy, following a meeting with Minister Dara Calleary.

The Minister has highlighted recent investments in Enniscorthy and County Wexford, saying that the tender for the building’s design has been launched.

He has expressed optimism for further announcements from Enterprise Ireland soon. T

The Enniscorthy Technology Park has been designated as the site for this development.

