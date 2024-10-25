Eligible businesses encouraged to register for Power Up grant

Senator Malcolm Byrne has announced the opening of registrations for a new €170 million Power Up grant package aimed at retail and hospitality businesses.

The €4,000 one-off grant is available to those who received the second ICOB payment.

Senator Byrne has acknowledged the challenges businesses face due to rising costs and noted that this funding follows the €244 million in Increased Cost of Business grants already distributed to 75,000 SMEs.

He encouraged eligible businesses in Wexford to register promptly, as local authorities will be reaching out to inform them of their eligibility.

Registrations are open until November 8th, and he thanked local authorities for their support in administering the scheme.

Related